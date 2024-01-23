Sarah Ferguson leaning on her 'devoted soulmates' amid skin cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson is supported by her daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice in the wake of her recent diagnosis.

The Duchess of York has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma only months after undergoing a mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

A pal of the author told People that her “family is rallying ‘round,’” especially her two daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Prince Andrew.

"They've been terrific since the summer," the friend added.

The Grand Knockout Tournament alum previously gushed about having her daughters and their respective families by her side.

"[They] are my wholehearted cheerleaders, my devoted champions and my soulmates, and they have been as supportive as can be, as they always are,” she told People in November.

What skin cancer does Sarah Ferguson have?

According to American Cancer Society, melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops when skin cells, that give the skin its tan or brown colour, also known as melanocytes, begin growing abnormally.

It has the potential to spread to other parts of the body, making it a more serious or a life-threatening form of skin cancer.

Melanoma is characterized by presence of irregular moles or lesions, abnormal shape and size, and itching or bleeding among others.

In her first statement since the diagnosis was made public, Fergie urged her followers to “be diligent” and keep “checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma”.

“Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support,” the television personality noted in the Instagram caption posted on Monday, Jan. 22.