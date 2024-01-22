Sarah Ferguson shares first 'shock' post after second cancer diagnosis

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has broken her silence and shared her fear over her second cancer diagnosis in a year.

The Duchess of York has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma just months after her breast cancer treatment.



Turning to her Instagram on Monday, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mom shared her adorable picture with a scenic view.

She wrote a lengthy note along with her picture: "Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support."



She penned: "I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.



"It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was. Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support."

The Duchess went on: "I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent.

"I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer and to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for taking gentle care of me in the past weeks, allowing me time for recuperation. I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support."

Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, underwent an eight-hour mastectomy in July last year – but during follow-up surgery last month, dermatologists removed several moles, finding one to be malignant melanoma.