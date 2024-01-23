Kim Kardashian ‘excited’ to be Balenciaga’s brand ambassador despite scandal

Kim Kardashian becomes Balenciaga's new brand ambassador

Kim Kardashian has returned to great terms with Balenciaga, again.



The fashion house has appointed the reality star-turned-billionaire entrepreneur as its new ambassador after she "re-evaluated" her association with it in the wake of its 2022 campaign scandal.

“For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks — and some of my most iconic fashion moments. This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna,” Kardashian said in a statement Monday.

“For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador.”

Kardashian, 43, has been a fan of the brand and its creative director for a long time because she has been in multiple ads and visited a lot of runway events.

Demna followed her to the 2021 Met Gala, where she wore a unique all-black ensemble that included elbow-length gloves, a bodysuit, a face-obscuring mask, and the controversial "pantashoes"—leggings with built-in high heels—from the house.

The reality star donned several other outfits from the brand on several other occasions.

But in November 2022, Kardashian severed ties with the company following the release of two contentious advertisements: one with kids holding teddy bears decked up in BDSM gear, and the other with US Supreme Court records pertaining to laws against child pornography.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” the Skkn by Kim founder said at the time.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

She added, “As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children,” in an hour.

After the controversy gained national attention, Demna and Balenciaga issued multiple apology statements, referring to the offending campaigns as “inappropriate” and the “wrong artistic choice.”

However, the most well-known fan of the house withdrew from wearing the brand for several months and allegedly declined a campaign offer from the fashion house.

But by the end of the previous year, she had resumed her label modelling.