Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby is wonder in 'blossoming' look as viewing figures improve

Holly Willoughby earned widespread praise on Sunday night as she revealed a stylish new appearance for the second episode of the ITV talent show, Dancing On Ice.
Making a return to mainstream TV after withdrawing from public life in October due to an alleged kidnapping and murder plot against her, the mother-of-three looked radiant alongside new co-host Stephen Mulhern.
The 42-year-old presenter showcased a vibrant and elegant off-the-shoulder dress, embracing the current trend of pink.
Notably, viewers were equally impressed by her sleek new bob hairstyle, a departure from the tousled look she sported during the show's initial launch.
One Dancing On Ice viewer even shared a photo of the presenter's new look, describing it as 'stunning.'
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, one enthusiastic fan wrote: 'Has Holly's hair ever been this short (or straight) before?'
Another wrote: 'Saw the end and had to look twice at Holly Willoughby - is it me or does she look different?'
While Holly's latest appearance garnered positive feedback from fans, the show's viewership numbers remained low after the launch night recorded its lowest-ever ratings.
An average of 3.8 million viewers tuned in to witness Ricky Hatton as the first celebrity to leave after losing the initial skate-off of the series. This figure marked a slight improvement from the launch night, which attracted just 3.6 million viewers.
Comparatively, the 2023 launch had 4.1 million viewers, and the 2022 launch had 4.3 million. The opening show in 2021 drew in 5.4 million viewers, while the figure for 2020 was 5.1 million.
On Sunday evening, Holly Willoughby dazzled in a chic maxi dress adorned with an animated bow on her shoulder. She complemented her look with matching pink nails and showcased a sleek new hairstyle.
