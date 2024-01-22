Olivia Wilde shares insight into her life with two children

Olivia Wilde opens up about her life with two children

Olivia Wilde has recently shared insight into her life with two children.



“They're so great. They're huge and they're so healthy and happy,” said the Don’t Worry Darling star in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

While attending the opening night of Kate in California on Sunday, Olivia stated, “I already feel like they're giant teenagers, but we're having a lot of fun. They're my best friends.”

Dishing out her go-to activities with both son and daughter, Olivia revealed, “We have so much fun. They're so active. They're musicians and they're athletes and they're just cool.”

“They both play drums and they sing and we just have a great time. We're a big karaoke family,” mentioned the Deadfall actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Olivia talked about her favourite songs, saying, “Right now we have a lot of Taylor Swift happening in our house.”

“It's wall-to-wall Taylor and Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. And now Daisy has brought in Dua Lipa, but we're like Taylor first,” she told the outlet.

Earlier in October 2023, the former couple Olivia and Jason Sudeikis were believed to be in a “good place” after calling off their engagement in 2020.

“If there's any resentment over where to live or child custody payments, they certainly don't show it,” spilled a source.