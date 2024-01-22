Prince Harry reveals his first 'terrifying' moment with King Charles ahead of prostate operation

King Charles speaks of his father amid royal health worries

Prince Harry delighted audience as he cracked a joke about his father King Charles III at the Living Legends of Aviation awards last week.

The Duke of Sussex spoke of his father King Charles' flying experience in a hilarious way ahead of his prostate operation, which he will undergo in the upcoming days.

John Travolta asked the royal about his first flight, to which the Harry reminisced about a helicopter flight he took with his dad when he was young, saying that he had been left "terrified" when King Charles got into a helicopter with him.

The father of two revealed that when he was about seven or eight years old, he got into a Wessex Helicopter with then Princes of Wales.

Harry, who attended the star-studded ceremony without Meghan Markle, was honoured as a Living Legend. During his speech, he did not mention his dad's recent health scare.



John Travolta reminisced about the time he met a young Harry and his mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, at the White House.

Harry is reported to have said to John: "I was just a one-year-old when you danced with my mum at the White House and now look at us. The only thing left to do is... not dance together but fly together."



Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are said to have privately shown their support to the King and Princess of Wales following their health worries.