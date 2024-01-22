‘Beverly Hills’ star David Gail dead at 58

David Gail, dead at 58, starred in General Hospital spinoff series Port Charles and Beverly Hills, 90210

David Gail, star of the General Hospital spinoff series Port Charles and Beverly Hills, 90210, has passed away. He was 58.



Katie Colmenares, Gail's sister, revealed the news of his death on Saturday via an Instagram tribute honouring his life and legacy.

"There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Gail hugging.

"The bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being."

"Missing you every second of every day forever," she added. "There will never be another."

Playing Dr. Joe Scanlon in more than 200 episodes of Port Charles between 1999 and 2000 is Gail's most well-known role.

In Beverly Hills, 90210, he also portrayed Stuart Carson, the fiancé of Shannen Doherty's character, Brenda Walsh.

Savannah was his other major role; he played Dean Collins for the duration of the brief primetime drama series.

ER, JAG, Bending All the Rules, Robin's Hoods, and many more are among his other film and television credits.