Gigi Hadid’s rare update from daughter Khai’s life while Zayn Malik’s in Paris

Gigi Hadid with daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby daughter is growing up.



During the winter storms that hit the northeast of the United States this week, the supermodel tweeted a rare photo of her 3-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her ex-Zayn Malik, playing in the snow.

She posted a picture of the young child looking cute in a hot pink ski jacket and matching trousers on her Instagram Story on Friday.

Khai was scaling a playground wall while sporting a leopard print beanie, pink gloves, and white boots.

Hadid, 28, also shared a monochrome photo of herself towing Khai behind her on a sledge.

The infamously secretive runway model has never shared a picture showing her daughter's face. But in September of last year, she celebrated Khai's third birthday and offered her admirers a unique look at her blonde hair.

“Have been celebrating our THREE YR OLD this week & just so honored to get to be her mama, to get to see life through her !!!!” she captioned a photo dump on Instagram at the time.

“Happy Birthday to my sweetest, smartest, spunkiest bestie !!!!!!!! DREAM KID / love of my life,” the model added.

Khai's father, meanwhile, made his first appearance in public in almost five years at the Loewe Men's Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show in Paris.

Joe Alwyn, the former boyfriend of Hadid's best friend Taylor Swift, was sat three seats apart from the 31-year-old One Direction alum.

Since their breakup in October 2021, the Pillowtalk crooner and Hadid, who briefly dated the "Next In Fashion" host, have maintained a cordial co-parenting relationship.