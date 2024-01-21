Jodie Foster recalls why she concealed her acting career from two sons

Jodie Foster confesses she hid her acting career from two sons: Here's why

Jodie Foster has recently shared her parenting experience, while revealing she hid her acting career from her two sons.



Elaborating on why she didn’t reveal about her career, Foster spilled the reason on the latest episode of The View show on Friday.

Foster, who shares two sons with her former partner, Cydney Bernard said, “I guess I just didn't want them to know me that way.”

“I wanted them to know me as their mom and the person who went away to work and stuff,” continued the 61-year-old.

Foster recounted when she brought her oldest son to the movie set, sharing, “I brought him to set one day and I bought him a little plastic tool belt and stuff.”

“And I was like, 'Yeah, and this is this set and this set and this set.' And for a really long time, he thought I was a construction worker,” confessed the Oscar winner.

Interestingly, Foster rose to fame with her role in the 1976 movie Taxi Driver. Then she appeared in several acclaimed movies such as The Silence of the Lambs and directed movies like Home for the Holidays in 1995.

Meanwhile, Foster can be seen in the HBO series True Detective as well as in the movie Nyad alongside Annette Bening.