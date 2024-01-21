Christine McGuinness taps 'pitbull' celebrity lawyer Catherine Bedford for divorce settlement

Christine McGuinness is reportedly seeking the assistance of a formidable celebrity divorce lawyer, often described as a 'pitbull,' as she navigates a multi-million-pound divorce settlement following her separation from Paddy.
The 35-year-old television personality and the 50-year-old presenter announced their split in July 2022 after 11 years of marriage.
Despite the separation, the amicable ex-couple continues to cohabit in their family home to jointly care for their three children—10-year-old twins Felicity and Leo and seven-year-old daughter Penelope, all of whom have autism.
Christine is determined to secure her residence, valued at £4 million, for herself and her children.
The reputed lawyer Catherine Bedford, 52, known for handling high-profile cases, has worked with celebrities like Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in her divorce from US pop star Joe Jonas.
Catherine is also credited with assisting Lisa Armstrong, ex-wife of Ant McPartlin, in securing a reported £31 million payout in their divorce.
Referred to as a 'pitbull' in American media, Catherine is expected to represent Christine in London on Tuesday.
