Britney Spears recalls 'beautiful' memories with mum, acknowledges Sam Asghari

File Footage

Britney Spears recalled childhood memories with her mum and also mentioned her ex-husband Sam Asghari as she shared insights into her enthusiastic approach to eating.

The 42-year-old singer, known for hits like Baby One More Time, previously posted a lively dance video in a red sequin outfit.

In her latest upload on Friday, she shared a picture of a delectable dessert from Glace by Noglu, an ice cream shop situated in the heart of New York City.

In the caption, the performer penned to her 42.6 million fans, 'Food is my weakness I will admit it!!!'

When I was younger and would go to restaurants with my mom, she would either say "sit still" or "you are eating way too fast … please slow down"!!!' she recalled, and then added, 'I'm a passionate eater.'

'I do remember at lunch though everybody's meal was still there when mine was gone in 2 seconds!!!'

Spears then explained, 'But it's weird my weight stays pretty much the same !!! I'm usually 135 on the scale ... that's my normal weight !!! Well that's good for me !!!'

The star then revealed her goal weight by typing, 'I want to be 125 - 128 but I'm probably gonna do 140 now that this damn BLAZE coffee place has opened !!! D*** !!!'

Britney gushed about the image of the yummy treat and further revealed that she still enjoys a dessert from Wendy's.

'I still eat the same secret hot fudge Sunday from Wendy's !!! The one that has the deep bottom brownie. Yep they still have it !!! Around dinner I will go eat one for dinner !!!'

Towards the end of the caption, the Toxic hitmaker referenced her ex, Sam Asghari. Last year in August, the actor notably filed for divorce from the singer after only 14 months of marriage.

'My ex husband was a trainer so he knew a lot of different ways and easy tricks to stay healthy !!! With food I think it's weird though !!! Timing is important I think !!!' she wrote to her fans. ‘



