'SNL': Jacob Elordi pokes fun at ‘Saltburn’ scene, ‘The Kissing Booth’ remarks

Jacob Elordi made his hosting debut at Saturday Night Live as he kicked off the first episode for 2024 of the sketch show.

The Euphoria actor, 26, kept his monologue short and interesting as he poked fun at his recent role in dark comedy thriller, Saltburn.

“It is so exciting to be here hosting the first and, so far, best show in 2024,” he began his monologue.

Elordi quipped that people would recognise him as Felix Catton in Emerald Fennell’s movie but “not from seeing the film, just from seeing the TikToks.”

He played a controversial scene from the movie in which Barry Keoghan’s Oliver Quick on top of Felix’s grave. “Yeah, I was the one in the grave,” Elordi joked.

“But if you saw the movie, thank you,” he continued. “If you saw the movie with your parents, I’m sorry. And if you saw the movie with your girlfriend, you’re welcome.”



In another part of the monologue, he also took a jab at his The Kissing Booth comments that made headlines two months ago.

Taking questions from the audience, cast member Sarah Sherman, who said she thought his film was “absolutely gross.”

When he said that Saltburn isn’t for anyone, she replied, “What the hell is a Saltburn? I’m talking about The Kissing Booth. Two people kissing on the mouth… ew!”

And the crowd erupted in applause and laughter.

In an interview with GQ in November, Elordi dubbed the Netflix movie series as “ridiculous,” claiming they are “not universal. They’re an escape.”