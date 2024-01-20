Lauryn Goodman 'warned' Kyle Walker's wife Annie telling her 'all footballers are same'

Lauryn reportedly conveyed that 'all footballers are the same' and expressed her understanding of Annie's situation

Lauryn Goodman attempted to establish a connection with Annie Walker, the wife of England football star Kyle Walker, approximately a year before she became pregnant with his child.

According to friends close to 30-year-old Annie Walker, the reality star Lauryn approached the WAG in a Manchester nightclub to offer support after news broke in April 2019 that Kyle, 33, had cheated on her with Ex on the Beach contestant Laura Brown.

Lauryn reportedly conveyed that 'all footballers are the same' and expressed her understanding of Annie's situation. During a temporary split between Kyle and Annie, Lauryn was expecting her first child with the footballer.

Annie, who is now pregnant with her fourth child from Kyle, recently announced their separation after 13 years.

The split was disclosed just days before MailOnline revealed that Kyle is the father of Lauryn's three-month-old baby, known only as 'KW.'

Annie Kilner has announced her separation from footballer husband Kyle Walker after two years of marriage.



The brunette exchanged vows with Manchester City and England right-back Walker, 33, in December 2021 following a 12-year relationship, during which they welcomed three children.

But in an Instagram post on Wednesday evening, Kilner confirmed she has dumped her childhood sweetheart - an 81 cap England international.

She wrote: 'Sadly, after many years of marriage and three wonderful children together, I have decided to take some time away from Kyle.

'I do not wish to comment on the position any further. For now, I ask that the privacy of myself and my 3 young children be respected during this difficult time.'

Walker secretly married childhood sweetheart Kilner in 2021. They share children Riaan, Roman and Reign.