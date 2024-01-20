Why did Meghan Markle skip Prince Harry’s award ceremony?

Meghan Markle was notably missing from Annual Aviation Awards where Prince Harry was honoured

Meghan Markle stayed behind to tend to take care of their kids while Prince Harry was inducted into the Aviation Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 19.

According to PA news agency, quoted by the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex was due to attend the 21st Annual Aviation Awards held in Beverly Hills, however, one of the couple’s children “became unwell”.

Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, California with their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

It is unclear which one of their toddlers are under the weather; moreover, nature of the illness is also kept under the wraps.

The Duke of Sussex was a torrent of gratitude as he received the honour as a “living legend of aviation” for his accomplishments as a pilot during his ten-year tenure in the military at the event.

During his acceptance speech, the former royal recounted host John Travolta’s historic dance with his late mother Princess Diana at the White House in 1985.

“I was just a one-year-old when you danced with my mum at the White House and now look at us,” he gushed, adding: “The only thing left to do is... not dance together but fly together.”