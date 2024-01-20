Prince Harry ‘secretly’ stripped of major role amid Aviation Awards

File Footage

As Prince Harry received an honour at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards, he was quietly stripped off of another major royal role.

The Duke of Sussex, who is still technically a Counsellor of State, was barred for taking on royal duties in place of King Charles or Prince William, amid the health crisis in the British royalty.

An insider revealed to People Magazine that the monarch, who is set to undergo a “corrective procedure” after being diagnosed with an enlarged prostate, will be capable of fulfilling his constitutional requirements and duties during this time.

However, The Times spotted that along with Prince Harry, Prince Andrew’s Counsellor of State eligibility was quietly nullified soon after Charles’ accession.

While Harry and Andrew are still Counsellors of State, they both have stepped back from their royal duties, so they won’t be tapped for the royal responsibility.

Royal Household confirmed that, in practice, only “working members of the Royal Family will be called on to act as Counsellors of State” as the bill became law in December 2022. It also made Princess Anne and Prince Edward Counsellors of State for King Charles for life.

Amid Charles’ upcoming procedure, Kate, Princess of Wales herself went through a “planned abdominal surgery,” which will take up to two weeks to recover. Sources have also revealed that Prince William will be stepping back from most of engagements to support his wife.