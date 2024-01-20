Tom Sandoval’s future at TomTom laid bare by Lisa Vanderpump

File Footage

Lisa Vanderpump hinted at what the future holds for her collaboration with Tom Sandoval with TomTom following Season 10 drama.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Vanderpump, 63, shared that Vanderpump Rules season 11 will address Sandoval’s “complicated” situation after his affair with Raquel Leviss was exposed, while he was still dating Ariana Madix.

“We talk a lot about that,” Vanderpump told the outlet. “There’s a lot of backlash, and I don’t [quite] think the punishment fits the crime when it’s the whole world against you.”

There was rampant backlash for Sandoval when his affair news went public. She referenced how he was named in a “presidential speech” and with “Adele saying he’s an a­—hole at her concert.”

She continued, “I think it was a lot for him to deal with. So, I was there to try and facilitate some kind of cohesion.”

Sandoval co-owns the restaurant with his best friend Tom Schwartz. Many fans speculated that he would be cut out.

Many viewers started to boycott his various Los Angeles-based restaurants, including his and Schwartz’s most recent business venture, Schwartz and Sandy’s.

The eatery then had to release a statement to address the outpouring of rage, emphasising “there are four more people involved in this venture other than just Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.”