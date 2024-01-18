Ariana Madix eager to 'start fresh' amid lawsuit against ex Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix called it quits with her boyfriend Tom Sandoval in March last year

Ariana Madix is determined to start anew following a tumultuous aftermath of her very public breakup with Tom Sandoval.

The 38-year-old television personality recently filed a lawsuit against her former boyfriend to force him to sell their $2 million Valley Village, California home.

A source told Life & Style that Ariana’s reason behind selling their joint residence is to “start fresh somewhere else.”

“They’re both still living in the house, and it’s awkward,” they added.



The estranged exes have been living in the same house long before the affair scandal broke out in March last year.

The Vanderpump Rules co-stars sent shockwaves around the world after it was revealed that Sandoval was secretly dating Madix’s best friend Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss during their relationship.



Detailing their living arrangements months after the revelation, Ariana revealed that she sleeps with her door “locked,” adding: “I sleep a lot easier at night not giving a f*** about when he’s coming in that door.”

Speaking on an episode of the Scheananigans podcast in August, the reality star shared: “I have to say, him staying out late all the time was always something that really made my anxiety super, super bad — never knowing when he was going to come in the door, never knowing how late he’s going to stay out.”

She continued, "He’d say he’s going to be out until 12 and then its two or three and he’s still out. I couldn’t sleep.”

"Yes, we’re in the same house but [now] I don’t have to think, ‘He’s coming in my bedroom’ — because he’s not."

"I sleep with my door locked, just in case," Ariana added.