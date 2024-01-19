Nicole Kidman happy to find her soulmate for life in Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman on finding soulmate for life in Keith Urban after Tom Cruise divorce

Nicole Kidman is happy to find her soulmate in Keith Urban after experiencing bitter divorce from Tom Cruise.



A source spilled to Star magazine, “Nicole believes Keith essentially saved her from a life of loneliness.”

“By the time she got out of that relationship, she was miserable,” revealed an insider after her split from the Top Gun star.

The source told the outlet, “Keith gave her a reason to believe in love again,” noting she tied the knot with Urban in 2006.

Earlier, Kidman talked about her marriage with Cruise from 1990 to early 2001 in Dave Karger’s book 50 Oscar Nights.

Kidman recalled 2003 Academy Award win for The Hours, but the actress disclosed that the memory isn't as happy as she was still healing from the divorce.

“I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well. That’s what happens, right?” shared the Big Little Lies alum.

Kidman mentioned she left the Vanity Fair after-party and went to the hotel “eating French fries and a burger with my family and went to bed”.

“That’s when it hit me. I went, I need to find my love; I need a love in my life. Because this is supposed to be when you go, 'This is ours,’” remarked the Australia actress.

The source added that even though “walking away from Tom wasn’t easy, Nicole has no regrets because it led her to the man of her dreams”.