Sophie Turner reacts to ex Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree romance

Sophie Turner is understood to be “relieved” to see estranged husband Joe Jonas move on from their relationship.

The former couple, who had been married for four years, parted ways in September after the Jonas Brothers alum filed for divorce from the actress.

They have since reportedly moved on to different partners, with Turner dating British aristocrat Peregrine 'Perry' Pearson, and Jonas, who recently sparked romance rumours with model Stormi Bree.

“She’s not bothered with who Joe is seeing,” an insider told the Daily Star. “She’s relieved to see him moving on.”

The Sucker singer sparked romance rumours with Bree after they were spotted jetting off to Aspen, Colorado for an intimate ski vacation.

The rumoured pair were later spotted enjoying an intimate one-on-one session at an eatery in the city.

Meanwhile, the Game of Thrones alum seemingly moved on with the heir to the fourth Viscount Cowdray, a county in Sussex, after the two were spotted making out on the streets of London in November.

A source later told Us Weekly that Turner and Perry have “become progressively closer,” adding the actress “really seems to like spending time” with him.

It's "too soon to tell if there's long term potential," the source told the site, but they surmised that "things might be headed that way."