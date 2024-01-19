Prince Harry learns of King's illness from media

File Footage

Prince Harry may have learned about King Charles's illness from the media instead of receiving official communication from the Palace itself.



The Duke of Sussex reportedly received information about his father's prostate diagnosis through a message from Buckingham Palace but is believed to have seen it reported in the media before that, according to The Telegraph.

Despite the public announcement of Charles's health scare at 3:25 pm in the UK on Wednesday (7:25 am in California, where Harry resides), Harry has chosen to remain silent about the news.

Kensington Palace stated at 2 pm on Wednesday that the Princess of Wales was undergoing treatment in the hospital after a successful abdominal surgery.

This situation arises as Harry is scheduled to be honoured as a 'Living Legend of Aviation' on Friday at an awards ceremony hosted by John Travolta in Beverly Hills, California.

The event will also celebrate the Duke's efforts in establishing the Invictus Games Foundation. Whether Harry or his wife Meghan will attend the awards ceremony is unclear.

Both the palace and a spokesperson for the Sussexes have opted not to provide comments on Harry's silence regarding his relatives' health problems.

However, it is understood that neither side is eager to escalate tensions within the royal family, which has faced a series of controversies in recent months.