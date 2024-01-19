Queen Elizabeth 'angered' after Prince Harry, Meghan 'put words in her mouth'

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth reportedly dearly loved her grandson Prince Harry despite her rage over her him and Meghan Markle allegedly seeking her permission to name their daughter after her nickname Lilibet.



According to royal author Robert Hardman while speaking to The Daily Beast the conversation that transpired between the late monarch and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was likely was one that put the Queen in an awkward position.

Read More: Meghan Markle holds copyright of Lilibet's name in shock revelation

He added that it was possible that the couple simply informed the late monarch and used her agreement to spin a story claiming that she gave her blessings to them.

"We don't know exactly what the conversation was, but we can imagine it went something like, 'Granny, great news, we are calling her Lilibet,' and the queen saying: 'Oh how nice,' or something like that because she hated confrontation.

While the monarch was not upset over her great granddaughter being named after her moniker, Hardman insisted that the execution of it left the Queen angered.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mull changing Lilibet's name after backlash

"What made her angry was the subsequent putting of words in her mouth, the inference that they had her blessing, that permission had been sought and granted, when it hadn’t, and then the way that [Harry and Meghan] tried to corral the palace into supporting legal action against the BBC. Her anger wasn’t actually about using the name itself."