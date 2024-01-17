Meghan Markle holds copyright of Lilibet's name in shock revelation

Meghan Markle reportedly holds claims to her daughter Lilibet's name

Meghan Markle had reportedly pulled a major move before giving birth to her daughter Lilibet by claiming copyright over her name.

While commenting on Queen Elizabeth II’s anger over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s choice to name their daughter after her, Angela Levin, while speaking to GB News, revealed that the former actress proceeded to claim ownership over the name.

"That's an incredibly sad comment, I think one of the reasons she felt that way was because it was discovered that Megan, even before Lilibet was born, had taken out the names officially so that she could use them to buy things and to identify them."

Presenter Eamonn Holmes proceeded to ask, "What do you mean? They'd copyrighted the name?"

Levin revealed, "Yes. Before she had Lilibet, I think that was awful for the Queen because she gets drawn into owning organisations due to the name being so unique."

Dubbing the move 'appaling' the expert insisted that the Suits actress paid no heed to the late monarch's sentiments and attachment to the moniker.

"This name is just for her because she couldn't say Elizabeth when she was young. It's also for her family, her parents, and the Duke of Edinburgh, they all called her it out of love, it's very intimate.

"People who don't know about that will think that the Queen is supporting this, let's buy it. I think it's appalling."

This comes after it was reported that the late monarch was left fuming after she found out that the couple reportedly had taken her blessing to call their daughter Lilibet, a moniker which the Queen herself carved as she could not pronounce her name as a toddler.