Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dub Lilibet revelations as ‘smear campaign’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are insistent that they certainly got the blessings of the late Queen Elizabeth II to use her nickname for daughter.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been embroiled in a renewed controversy regarding the name of their daughter, Princess Lilibet, after royal author Robert Hardman made new revelation in his upcoming book.

Hardman claims that a royal aide expressed that the Queen was “as angry as I’d ever seen her” after Harry and Meghan implied that they got permission for her name.

Now a source told Us Weekly that the Montecito-based couple are “shocked” over the controversy.

“Meghan and Harry 100 percent got permission from the queen to use the name Lilibet,” the insider told the outlet. “The report is not true. They don’t know where this is coming from.

The source shared that Harry and Meghan are “shocked that this is coming now; it seems out of nowhere and out of left field. They just feel like it’s more of the same smear campaign that continues against them,” adding that “multiple people are aware” the Queen gave her blessing.

“They feel it’s convenient [that] this is surfacing now when the queen is not here to defend herself and can’t say what is true or false,” the insider explained.