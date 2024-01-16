Omid Scobie defends Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid Lilibet criticism

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly irked the late Queen Elizabeth after they named their second-born after her.

The late Queen was apparently furious at the Duke of Duchess of Sussex for claiming she approved of the name – Elizbeth’s nickname was Lilibet – royal author Robert Hardman revealed in his new book, Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story.

Now, royal author, Omid Scobie, who is often referred as a ‘mouthpiece’ of the Montecito-based couple, shared his two cents on the matter.

Scobie tweeted on Tuesday, January 16, and pointed out that the reports coming out in regards to Princess Lilibet’s name are contradicting.

“None of these Lilibet ‘revelations’ are doing the late Queen Elizabeth II any favours. Not only do they contradict details shared by the Palace with a cooperatively written biography in 2022 (see pic), they also depict the monarch in a way the public haven’t known her to be.”

The author shared three screenshots of different articles that came out in 2022, following the news of the Sussexes’ second child. They all seem to suggest that the late monarch took the name as a “compliment.”

Hardman wrote that a royal aide expressed that the Queen was “as angry as I’d ever seen her” after Lilibet’s announcement.