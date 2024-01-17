Prince Harry reacts to criticism amid Lilibet name row

Prince Harry reportedly looked 'angry' during his first public appearance amid Lilibet's name claims.

For the unversed, royal author Robert Hardman recently claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their daughter Lilibet without the permission of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Notably, Lilibet was Queen's childhood nickname. As per reports, her father and Prince Philip affectionately called her with this sweet name.



Robert, in his new book: Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, revealed that the late Monarch was extremely upset about Harry and Meghan's decision as she reportedly told her aides, "I don't own the palaces. I don't own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they've taken that."

Since then, the California-based couple have been receiving serious backlash from royal experts for 'disrespecting' the late Queen.

Amid the name row, Harry was seen jogging in Santa Barbara, wearing a black jacket and matching shorts.

While analysing his gestures, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that the Duke of Sussex's expressions suggest that he is "angry."

She said, "Harry's body language here suggests anger. He has previously been seen with his bottom lip sucked in and the gesture will often suggest silent, more reflective regret and self-comfort as the lips are clamped to show a lack of a desire to speak, but this gesture takes things further."

Judi added, "Harry not only sucks his lips inward but he also appears to be biting down on the bottom lip and frowning."