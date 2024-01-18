Director Christopher Landon scores new project after ‘Scream VII’ exit

Director Christopher Landon is lining up his first project after his surprising exit from Scream VII, late last year.

The filmmaker is currently in talks to direct Big Bad, per The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, Lionsgate is in advanced negotiations to land the package that is based on the short story by Chandler Baker.

The update comes after Landon announced his departure from the Scream franchise after lead star Melissa Barrera was fired and Jenna Ortega exited the next day.

Landon, who was announced as the director of the latest instalment in August 2022, broke the news three months later.

“I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago,” Landon tweeted at the time. “This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on.”

Big Bad, which is produced by Todd Lieberman and Hidden Picture, will revolve around on a family that must survive a night in an isolated farmhouse as werewolves prey upon them, per THR.

The appeared in the horror collection Creature Feature, which included tales from authors such as Joe Hill. Other than that, no details no further details of the project have been disclosed.