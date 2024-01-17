Kate Middleton health scare: Royal expert details 'seriousness' of her surgery

Kate Middleton's medical condition dubbed 'serious' after the Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales would remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days.
In a conversation with GB News, royal commentator Michael Cole said there is no doubt that the Princess is "young and very fit," however the Palace's statement highlighted that it is "not a trivial matter."
The royal expert emphasised that the matter related to Kate's health seems "quite serious."
Cole said, "She has very conscientiously added in that quite full statement from Kensington Palace much more so than one would have perhaps expected on another occasion."
He continued, "It's going to be a long stay in hospital afterwards - these days they get the patients out of hospital as soon as possible back on their feet. So that also does indicate the seriousness of the nature of whatever it is that is ailing her."
For the unversed, the Princess of Wales underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic on Tuesday.
As per Kensington Palace's official statement, "The surgery was successful... Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
