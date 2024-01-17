Sarah Snook opens up about early struggles before landing a role in 'Succession'

Sarah Snook reflects on her early struggles before landing a role in Succession

Sarah Snook has recently opened up about her early struggle before landing the role of Shiv Roy in Succession.



In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Sarah, who earned Best Actress in a TV Drama Series at both the Golden Globes and the Emmy Awards, revealed she was “enormously depressed” as a teenager growing up in Sydney, because her parents were broke.

Sarah told the outlet that she would fall asleep in lectures while attending Sydney’s National Institute of Dramatic Art and people would make fun of her.

“I was living off white rice,” said the actress, explaining, “I was making $120 a week, rent was $90 and $12 went on my phone. It was certainly character-building.”

Sarah stated, “No wonder I was falling asleep in the history of theatre lessons. I was always falling asleep in the back row. I was spiking my blood sugar and not eating any protein, I couldn't afford it.”

“People would take bets on whether I would fall asleep,” added the actress.

After receiving her Emmys for her role in Succession, Sarah thanked “everyone who voted and for loving the show as much as we did as a cast making it and as a crew making it”.

“We put our all into it and the bar was set so high. I think that's what spurred us on from every department we all gave it our best, led by Jesse and mark and my cast who I love so much and I'm going to miss,” she stated.