Hailey Bieber fuels divorce rumours with Justin Bieber, appears sad in LA

Hailey Bieber fuels divorce rumours with her latest move in LA

Hailey Bieber looked sad as she made her first solo appearance in Los Angeles after fans claimed she 'hinted at divorce' from Justin Bieber.

The supermodel, 27, was not in good spirit as she strolled without her husband in the city on Wednesday, giving fans an impression as she has decided to move on.

Kendall Jenner's bestie appeared in casual jeans and she was photographed walking along the streets after being at an event. Hailey looked sombre and didn't seem to crack a smile.

Hailey's outing comes after claims that her relationship with Justin was in trouble.



"He acts like a needy kid all the time and she's constantly having to apologize for him and try to get him to act like an adult," a source told Radar.

The insider also claimed Hailey is over Justin's "needy kid tendencies" and "immature behavior" after she was supposedly left mortified during an event the couple attended to promote a new drop for Rhode.

"[Their marriage is] based on Justin's childish needs and it's doomed," another source divulged, according to the National Enquirer. They got married very young and didn't know what they were getting into, and it's been up and down ever since," the added.

Hailey recently posted a video where she mouthed some gossip before blocking out the sound and posting the video on TikTok.



Some fans speculated that the gossip could have related to her marriage. "Ms Bieberrr what the drama is??," one fan commented under her post. Another speculated: "Soo are they divorced or."