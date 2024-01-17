Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater tie knot in secret ceremony?

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater began dating last year

Ariana Grande sparked marriage rumours with beau Ethan Slater following a blind item posted on Instagram gossip account, DeuxMoi.

Though the email posted on the Stories did not explicitly name the pair, the author incorporated enough hints in the email address, subject and the body.

It read: “This A-List singer whose album name (has yet to be announced) is Eternal Sunshine. Which refers to one of this A-list singer’s favorite movies, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind which also happens to be the initials of their now husband.”

“This A-List singer and Z-list actor on Broadway recently tied the knot in secret in a theatre in New York this past December, with an intimate ceremony of friends and family,” they continued.

“This A-List singer has opted to NOT wear her wedding ring in public due to controversy surrounding their relationship. They previously got engaged in July of 2023, on the singers 30th birthday,” concluded the email.

For the unversed, Grande previously teased her latest single, Yes, And? by adding easter eggs from the aforementioned film starring Jim Carrey.

Besides adding coordinates to a key location in Eternal Sunshine in her music video’s teaser, the Save Your Tears singer also added a red heart under a clip from the film posted by a fan account on Instagram.

It's unclear whether the tip was entirely true; rest assured, all the hints in the email point to Grande and Slater romance.

The 30-year-old pop star also recently made headlines for allegedly referencing her infamous romance with her Wicked co-star in her new single.

In the song released last week, Grande hit back at public scrutiny over the romance after it was exposed back in July.

At the time, the Thank u, next singer was branded a homewrecker since Slater was still married to his now ex-wife Lilly Jay.

Meanwhile, she had been reportedly separated from her now former husband Dalton Gomez since the beginning of last year.