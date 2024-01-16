Jamie Lee Curtis’ cheeky response about hosting Oscars this year

Jamie Lee Curtis addresses presenting Oscar on Hoda Kotb show

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently quipped about hosting Oscars this year.



Speaking on the Today show with Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, Jamie, who is currently promoting her new children book, Just One More Sleep, jokingly asked, “Oscar people: Am I presenting?”

“It's usually a tradition that last year's winner presents this year — well, they haven't called yet,” stated the Freaky Friday actress.



Later, Jamie remarked, “Would you please call? I'd like to get a dress, and I would like to arrange things.”

Last year, Jamie earned her Best Supporting Actress trophy in March 2023 and shared that it “looks like I am standing up here by myself, but I'm not. I am hundreds of people”.

“We just won an Oscar,” mentioned Jamie during her acceptance speech.

The Everything Everywhere actress commented, “To all of the people who have supported the genre movies I have made all these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together!”

“And my mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories,” pointed out the actress.

Jamie added, “I just won an Oscar.”

Meanwhile, the 96th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10.