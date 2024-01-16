Terri Irwin leaves Robert Irwin ‘mortified’ with unexpected cheeky remark

File Footage

Robert Irwin was left red with embarrassment as his mom Terri Irwin slipped in a unexpected remark in front of a live audience at a conference in Orlando, Florida.

The mother and son duo were sharing the stage together at the VMX 2024 veterinary conference in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend to talk about the legacy left behind by late Wildlife Warrior, Steve Irwin.

During their presentation, Terri overheard a fan in the audience admitting they had a tattoo of Steve, which led her to make the joke.

“It seems like there’s more than one person who has a tattoo of Steve and I was really impressed because I don’t have a tattoo of Steve,” she said. “I have a tattoo that says ‘Steve was here’. I don’t think I can show it to you.”

After realising what his mother had said, Robert was seen cringing and as he held his head in his hands, utterly mortified.

The 20-year-old quickly tried to changed the subject as he interjected, “Okay, anyway, anyway!”

And then he spotted the tattoo on the fan, and praised, “That’s amazing! Love that.”

Before his mom could continue, Robert quickly interrupted, still blushing, “Okay, moving on from that,” while the audience laughed along.