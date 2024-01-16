Kirsten Dunst attends Emmy Awards Red Carpet with beau Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend 2023 Emmy Awards together

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons stunned at the 2023 Emmy Awards red carpet.



On Monday, January 15, Plemons, 35, went to the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards with his longtime partner, 41-year-old Dunst.

Their endearing bond stole the show as they posed for pictures at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

While Dunst looked exquisite in a burgundy gown with her hair pulled back in a bun, Plemons looked dashing in a traditional black tuxedo.

After spending some alone time on the red carpet, the couple—who have two boys together, Ennis, 5, and James, 2—went to the event where Plemons was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited anthology series or film.

With this nomination for his portrayal of Allan Gore in Love & Death, he has now received three Emmy nominations.

After meeting Plemons in 2015 while working on Fargo, Dunst has remained by his side for almost ten years. Dunst stood by her hubby once more when the 2024 Oscar season began earlier this month.

The couple, who wed in secrecy in July 2022, shone on January 4 at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. Dunst sported a black Valentino gown with an open back while Plemons picked a conventional tuxedo.

Plemons and Dunst attended the Palm Springs, California, gala to commemorate his film Killers of the Flower Moon getting the Vanguard Award.