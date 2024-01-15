Victoria Beckham offers ‘expert’ tips for chiseled face

Victoria Beckham imparts pro tips to fans for achieving a defined and chiseled face

Victoria is offering expert tips to her fans

The Spice Girl recently left fans perplexed with her unconventional skincare routines.

However, this time, the diva has something unique to share that everyone desires – a defined and chiseled face achievable by following her detailed step-by-step makeup routine.

Using her £35 contour stick from her brand Victoria Beckham Beauty, the fashion designer showed fans her strict formula in an Instagram video on Sunday.

She marked out a cross on her forehead, cheekbones, jaw and her nose using the contour stick and used a brush to blend it in, creating a defined base.



Victoria captioned her post: 'CONTOUR STYLUS IS BACK IN STOCK! PAINTING BY NUMBERS! by-step 'I wanted a contour product that felt like a pen, so I could simply draw and blend, it is so easy to use.

'This is my morning routine, I use the @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty CONTOUR STYLUS in Sandstone to contour around my nose, cheekbones, forehead, around my eyes and finally to sharpen up that jawline! Happy weekend! xx'

It comes after Victoria was slammed by her fans last week as she shared a similar glimpse at her lavish skincare routine.