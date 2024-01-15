King Charles' most senior aide steps down amid abdication rumours

King Charles' most senior official Lord Parker, who performed a key role at the late Queen's funeral during her committal service, will step down as Lord Chamberlain later this year.

Parker, who was formerly a spy chief at M15 and doing the most senior jobs in King Charles' household, has said good bye his historic £140k-a-year role amid the King's abdication speculations.

According to Buckingham Palace, the move follows precedent and would complete the "transition to a new household for the new reign".



It added it has been consistent practice for generations for there to be a new Lord Chamberlain following the initial transition period after the death of a sovereign.

"In the meantime, Lord Parker will continue to support their majesties in their service to the nation and beyond," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson explained.



Lord Paker, performed a key role at the late Queen's funeral during her committal service in St George's Chapel, when he 'broke' his Wand of Office – dismantling it into two halves – and placed it on the late Queen’s coffin. The symbolic breaking of the staff signified the end of his service to the Queen as sovereign.



He served as director general of MI5 from April 2013 for seven years and hosted a visit by the Queen to the intelligence agency in 2020. Lord Parker’s successor has yet to be announced.