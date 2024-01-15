Critics Choice Awards 2024: Full Winner List

 
2024 Critics Choice Awards were held in Santa Monica, California, honouring filmmaking and TV achievements

By Nola Miller
January 15, 2024
The 2024 Critics Choice Awards were held in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday honouring filmmaking and television achievements in the industry in 2023.

In the nominations, Barbie appeared to lead with record-breaking 18 nods to the film. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer ruled with the most wins, eight in total including Best Picture.

On the Television front, The Morning Show had the most nominations of any series, six total, which was followed by Succession's final season getting five. The Bear and Beef tied with four wins while Succession got three.

Here is the full list of winner from the Critics Choice Awards 2024.

FILM

BEST PICTURE

  • Barbie
  • The Color Purple
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer (WINNER)
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • Saltburn

BEST DIRECTOR

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig – Barbie
  • Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer (WINNER)
  • Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
  • Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST ACTOR

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Colman Domingo – Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers (WINNER)
  • Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

BEST ACTRESS

  • Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
  • Greta Lee – Past Lives
  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro
  • Margot Robbie – Barbie
  • Emma Stone – Poor Things (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

  • Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer (WINNER)
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie
  • Charles Melton – May December
  • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera – Barbie
  • Jodie Foster – Nyad
  • Julianne Moore – May December
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers (WINNER)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

  • Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
  • Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie
  • Calah Lane – Wonka
  • Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall
  • Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers (WINNER)
  • Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

  • Air
  • Barbie
  • The Color Purple
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer (WINNER)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

  • Samy Burch – May December
  • Alex Convery – Air
  • Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie (WINNER)
  • David Hemingson – The Holdovers
  • Celine Song – Past Lives

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

  • Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
  • Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
  • Cord Jefferson – American Fiction (WINNER)
  • Tony McNamara – Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
  • Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • Matthew Libatique – Maestro
  • Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
  • Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
  • Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
  • Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer (WINNER)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

  • Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
  • Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
  • Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie (WINNER)
  • James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
  • Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

BEST EDITING

  • William Goldenberg – Air
  • Nick Houy – Barbie
  • Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer (WINNER)
  • Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
  • Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

  • Jacqueline Durran – Barbie (WINNER)
  • Lindy Hemming – Wonka
  • Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
  • Holly Waddington – Poor Things
  • Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

  • Barbie (WINNER)
  • The Color Purple
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Priscilla

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

  • The Creator
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer (WINNER)
  • Poor Things
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST COMEDY

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie (WINNER)
  • Bottoms
  • The Holdovers
  • No Hard Feelings
  • Poor Things

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (WINNER)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
  • Wish

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

  • Anatomy of a Fall (WINNER)
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Perfect Days
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Taste of Things
  • The Zone of Interest

BEST SONG

  • Dance the Night – Barbie
  • I’m Just Ken – Barbie (WINNER)
  • Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Road to Freedom – Rustin
  • This Wish – Wish
  • What Was I Made For – Barbie

BEST SCORE

  • Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
  • Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
  • Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer (WINNER)
  • Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

BEST DRAMA SERIES

  • The Crown
  • The Diplomat 
  • The Last of Us 
  • Loki
  • The Morning Show
  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
  • Succession (WINNER)
  • Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty 

TELEVISION

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

  • Kieran Culkin – Succession (WINNER)
  • Tom Hiddleston – Loki 
  • Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval
  • Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
  • Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent 
  • Jeremy Strong – Succession 

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

  • Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
  • Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval
  • Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell – The Diplomat 
  • Sarah Snook – Succession (WINNER)
  • Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

  • Khalid Abdalla – The Crown
  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (WINNER)
  • Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told
  • Matthew MacFadyen – Succession
  • Ke Huy Quan – Loki
  • Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

  • Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
  • Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (WINNER)
  • Sophia Di Martino – Loki
  • Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
  • Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
  • Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

BEST COMEDY SERIES

  • Abbott Elementary 
  • Barry 
  • The Bear (WINNER)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Poker Face 
  • Reservation Dogs
  • Shrinking 
  • What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

  • Bill Hader – Barry 
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows 
  • Drew Tarver – The Other Two
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (WINNER)
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs 

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

  • Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary 
  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (WINNER)
  • Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
  • Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs
  • Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

  • Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
  • Harrison Ford – Shrinking 
  • Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows 
  • James Marsden – Jury Duty
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear  (WINNER)
  • Henry Winkler – Barry 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

  • Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs 
  • Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary 
  • Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (WINNER)
  • Jessica Williams – Shrinking

BEST LIMITED SERIES

  • Beef (WINNER)
  • Daisy Jones & the Six 
  • Fargo
  • Fellow Travelers
  • Lessons in Chemistry
  • Love & Death 
  • A Murder at the End of the World 
  • A Small Light 

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
  • Finestkind (Paramount+)
  • Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
  • No One Will Save You (Hulu)
  • Quiz Lady (Hulu) (WINNER)
  • Reality

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers 
  • Tom Holland – The Crowded Room 
  • David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves 
  • Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie 
  • Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial 
  • Steven Yeun – Beef (WINNER)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher 
  • Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You
  • Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
  • Bel Powley – A Small Light 
  • Sydney Sweeney – Reality 
  • Juno Temple – Fargo 
  • Ali Wong – Beef  (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (WINNER)
  • Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller 
  • Jesse Plemons – Love & Death 
  • Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry 
  • Liev Schreiber – A Small Light 
  • Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • Maria Bello – Beef  (WINNER)
  • Billie Boullet – A Small Light 
  • Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher 
  • Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry 
  • Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher 
  • Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six 

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

  • Bargain (Paramount+)
  • The Glory (Netflix)
  • The Good Mothers (Hulu)
  • The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
  • Lupin (WINNER)
  • Mask Girl 
  • Moving 

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

  • Bluey 
  • Bob’s Burgers 
  • Harley Quinn 
  • Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (WINNER)
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks 
  • Young Love 

BEST TALK SHOW

  • The Graham Norton Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! 
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show 
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver  (WINNER)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers 
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

  • Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool 
  • Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits 
  • John Early: Now More Than Ever
  • John Mulaney: Baby J (WINNER)
  • Trevor Noah: Where Was I 
  • Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer