Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned of 'more marketable' Zara, Mike Tindall

File Footage

Meghan Marke and Prince Harry have been warned of Zara and Mike Tindall's growing popularity amid the Montecito couple's financial struggles.

Earlier, Princess Anne’s daughter and her husband were spotted getting lunch with the Hollywood A-lister Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky in Australia.

Recently, Zara was also photographed greeting Argentine polo player and the Duke of Sussex's friend Nacho Figueras in Australia.

As per GB News, PR expert Giles Kenningham claimed that Zara and Mike would be the biggest threat to Meghan and Harry as they appear as a more 'credible' royal couple.

He shared, "Zara and Mike are sports stars in their own right so have more cachet than other members of the Royal Family."

"They both have big followings, Mike with his podcast and Zara with her equestrian career so have more credibility than others," the expert added.

Giles branded the pair "more marketable" as compared to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking of Harry and Meghan, the PR guru said, "They have become somewhat tarnished which makes them the premier royal couple when it comes to deals."

These comments came after several media outlets reported that the California-based couple are seemingly struggling to grab lucrative deals.