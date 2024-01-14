Khloe Kardashian appears 'emotionally distant' in tense meeting with Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian appears 'emotionally distant' as she hugs Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian appeared 'emotionally distant' as she shared a brief hug with her former brother-in-law Kanye West in their recent rare appearance.

The two were recently spotted together at the rapper and his former wife Kim Kardashian's son Saint West's basketball game in Los Angeles.

Speaking of Khloe and Kanye's tense meeting, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that the Good American co-founder's gesture lacks "any real affection," however the rapper appeared "very relaxed and confident."

She added, "Khloe turns this into a fashionista air-kiss, leaning into the partial hug but also turning her face as far to the left as possible as their cheeks meet, as though trying to maintain some sense of emotional distancing."

Moreover, Khloe was accompanied by her 5-year-old daughter, True and her 7-year-old niece, Dream.

Judi believes that the two greeted each other for the sake of their kids.

"There is a history of keeping up friendships with a sister's ex in this family [Kardashian-Jenner clan] though, making what looks like Khloe's desire to look polite in front of the kids seem like a diminished statement."