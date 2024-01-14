Khloe Kardashian appears 'emotionally distant' in tense meeting with Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian appeared 'emotionally distant' as she shared a brief hug with her former brother-in-law Kanye West in their recent rare appearance.
The two were recently spotted together at the rapper and his former wife Kim Kardashian's son Saint West's basketball game in Los Angeles.
Speaking of Khloe and Kanye's tense meeting, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that the Good American co-founder's gesture lacks "any real affection," however the rapper appeared "very relaxed and confident."
She added, "Khloe turns this into a fashionista air-kiss, leaning into the partial hug but also turning her face as far to the left as possible as their cheeks meet, as though trying to maintain some sense of emotional distancing."
Moreover, Khloe was accompanied by her 5-year-old daughter, True and her 7-year-old niece, Dream.
Judi believes that the two greeted each other for the sake of their kids.
"There is a history of keeping up friendships with a sister's ex in this family [Kardashian-Jenner clan] though, making what looks like Khloe's desire to look polite in front of the kids seem like a diminished statement."
Prince William and Kate Middleton await a major responsibility from King Charles
King Charles and Prince Harry are reportedly on speaking terms again despite Prince William's disapproval
Kid Cudi recently erected two massive statues of himself to promote his new album 'Insano'
The revelation coincides with Paddy acknowledging that his finances have become strained
Jason Momoa previously noted that he currently doesn’t have a home and he lives 'on the road'
A teaser trailer for Frozen live-action film was recently uploaded on YouTube
The Duchess of Sussex's major career plans for 2024 revealed by a PR expert
Kate Garraway financed two trips to Mexico for her husband's groundbreaking treatment