King Charles accused of discriminating between Prince Andrew and Harry

King Charles has received criticism for his alleged different approaches to his disgraced brother Prince Andrew and estranged son Prince Harry.

A royal expert branded the monarch's efforts to sort out the "Andrew problem" pathetic and the handling of Harry and Meghan "petty" and "retributive".



Daniela Elser, in his piece of writing for news.com.au, accused the monarch of choosing "filial appeasement over leadership" and added he has spent the last year "tap-dancing around the Andrew issue like a nervous chorus girl still learning the steps while simultaneously going full Raging Bull on Harry".

Andrew, who has been dragged back in the news again due to his association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein after more unsealed court documents, was allowed to join the royal family at their annual Christmas walk, while Harry and Meghan were not given the same opportunity.

Expressing concerns about the monarch's way of treating two of his beloved people, Elser wrote that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received "one humiliation after another" in the past 15 months, while Andrew is still "pottering around Windsor in a car that costs only marginally less than the average UK house price (truly) and lint-rolling his Garter robes".