Auli’i Cravalho expands on her decision to step away from Moana role

Auli’i Cravalho couldn’t be happier to pass down the mantle of Moana to the "next young woman" from her heritage.

The 23-year-old actress confirmed last year that she won’t be reprising her role as the Disney princess in the upcoming live-action film.

She previously voice Moana in the 2016 titular animated film.

Speaking to The Wrap, Cravalho dished on the importance of “passing the baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent.”

However, she doubled down on her close association with the film as an executive producer.

The Mean Girls Musical star explained, “I have been invited and I exist in these beautiful AAPI spaces, and I am one of the few Pacific Islanders. Our stories are so important to be told."

Cravalho’s decision to work behind the camera on such a meaningful project came due to the glaring significance of having “more Indigenous people” working in Hollywood both behind and in front of the camera.

“And if it has to start with me … I’m 23 but if it starts with me, so be it," she said. "I want that door to swing wide open and I cannot wait to meet the next Moana."

Her former co-star Dwayne Johnson will, however, reprise his role as Maui, which he announced via an exciting statement on social media back in April.

“#MAUI changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story thru the realm of music & dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people,” he wrote at the time.