Mark Ruffalo recalls working with 'magical' Jennifer Garner in '13 Going on 30'

Mark Ruffalo showered praise on Jennifer Garner, who starred opposite him in the popular 2004 romantic comedy film, 13 Going on 30.

The Poor Things actor opened up about how he was roped in for the role of Matt Flamhaff and recalled his working experience with Garner.

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 National Board Of Review Awards Gala, Mark shared, "It was my first kind of studio film and, you know, I'd been doing pretty small indies up to that point and Gary Winnick, our director, said 'I want to -- I want to do a small indie but in a rom-com studio film.'"

Speaking of his on-screen chemistry with the Alias actress, The Avengers star added, "It was Jen Garner, who is just magical, and we had just a wonderful chemistry together."

Mark said that he believes 13 Going on 30 proved to be the game-changing film of his career.

He continued, "I think people started to see me in a lot more different kinds of elevated roles than what I'd been playing up to that time."



While revealing his favourite scene from Garner's starred movie, Mark shared, "Probably the Razzle scene on the, out on the swings in the park. Yeah, beautiful, sweet scene."