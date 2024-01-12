Meghan Markle, Prince Harry brace for potential threat on US life by royal couple

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry brace for potential threat on career by royal couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are anticipating a major threat on their Hollywood careers following a telling move from Zara and Mike Tindall.

Princess Anne’s daughter and her husband were spotted getting lunch with the industry’s A-lister Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky in Australia earlier this week.

Mike Tindall chatting up with Elsa

Speaking to the Mirror, PR expert Jane Owen tipped the royal couple to follow in the footsteps of the Sussexes and dip their toes in Hollywood, reassuring them of success.



She suggested that Zara and Mike can “absolutely take advantage of that interest and attention” they would get, noting “Hollywood Loves Royalty.”

"If their team knows what they are doing they could potentially become even more popular in time than Meghan and Harry because they don’t have to combat the negative publicity and the mistakes they have made to regain trust and momentum,” the expert claimed.

Owen added: "Mike and Zara are starting from a clean slate which is huge advantage. I strongly recommend they get out to all the best events, look fabulous, be charming and lovely and they could win over the Hollywood crowd no problem."