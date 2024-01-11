Taylor Swift appears blue at Golden Globe Awards dinner

Taylor Swift left a night out with Blake Lively looking sad after being joked about at the Golden Globe Awards.

The friends went to Lucali's pizzeria in NYC, both looking stylish. Blake wore a suede skirt and a yellow Louis Vuitton bag, while Taylor wore thigh-high brown boots and a green crushed velvet dress. Despite the controversy, they seemed to enjoy each other's company.



Taylor Swift's record-breaking concert video, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, earned her a nomination for one of the new Golden Globes categories, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. She didn't receive a gong, which is unfortunate, but she did leave with a cruel joke from Jo Koy, the ceremony's host for the evening.

He cracked the joke: "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift... there’s just more to go to here."

Following Koy's antics, Michael Che said that comedians should "boycott" presenting award presentations as a result of the prank. Che, a co-head writer for Saturday Night Live, defended Jo on social media on Monday in response to criticism leveled at his monologue and performance.



"Comedians should boycott hosting award shows," Che wrote in a now-deleted post on Instagram. "For one, it’s very difficult to make movie stars laugh. They’re way too self-conscious to have a good time. Two, they don’t even want to laugh."