'Mean Girls' party shifts dates to respect MLK Jr Weekend

While plastic may be fantastic, Mean Girls won't be ruling the school on Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend anymore.

Organizers of the highly anticipated "Fetch" party inspired by the iconic 2004 film have announced a date change in light of potential conflict with the important holiday.

Originally slated for January 15th, the Mean Girls bash faced criticism for overshadowing the National Day of Service dedicated to Dr King's legacy.

Recognizing the potential insensitivity, the event organizers swiftly took action.

"We love bringing people together to celebrate pop culture moments," the organizers stated, "but after hearing concerns from the community, we understand that honoring Dr. King's message of equality and justice must take priority."

The "Fetch" party will now be rescheduled for February 3rd, allowing ample time for meaningful MLK Jr. Day observances and ensuring the film's themes of empowerment and inclusivity can be embraced without overshadowing the true spirit of the weekend.

While some devotees of the Plastics might lament the postponement, the shift promises a more fitting and respectful celebration.

Partygoers can still don their pink polos and channel their inner Regina George later, but first, there's important work to be done.

"This isn't just about a movie," a spokesperson for the event added. "Dr. King's message resonated because it was relevant to everyone, including the students of North Shore High. We hope by rescheduling, we can encourage everyone to participate in making their communities a little less plastic and a lot more inclusive."