Meghan Markle’s ‘mouthpiece’ Omid Scobie shares big news about Prince Harry

Prince Harry is set to be inducted into an Aviation Hall of Fame for his “significant contribiutions in the aerospace industry” later this month.

As a “living legend,” the Duke of Sussex will take place alongside renowned astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong.

The ceremony will be held in Califonia, Beverly Hills at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards on Jan. 19.

The news was first reported by royal author Omid Scobie, infamously known as Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘mouthpiece,’ on X, formerly Twitter.

In his ten years of military experience, the Spare author flew in several combat missions during his two tours of Afghanistan. He also flied in training missions in the UK, US and Australia.

The upcoming honour is set to arrive after Harry was most recently snubbed in a book by Sandhurst, a royal military academy of its 200 most notable alumni.