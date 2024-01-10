Olivia Rodrigo dishes on her love for acting

Olivia Rodrigo opens up about her love for acting

Olivia Rodrigo has recently revealed her love for acting.



Speaking at the Academy’s Governors Awards on Tuesday night in Hollywood, the Vampire singer said, “I love movies, I love telling stories.”

“I really want to do a coming-of-age thing maybe before I’m actually of age. Maybe I am of age already,” continued the 20-year-old.

Olivia, who was first featured in Disney series Bizaardvark, stated, “I just love telling stories, whether that be in a song or movie, that’s really something that really excites me.”

The reason to attend the Governor Awards is her single Can’t Catch Me Now from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes soundtrack, which has been shortlisted for the Oscars.

Olivia also expressed her desire to do duet with best new artist Grammy nominee Noah Kahan.

“I think he’s so great and he’s very inspiring. One of these days,” added the songstress.

Besides Olivia, the Governor Awards’ guest list included Emma Stone, Lenny Kravitz, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, America Ferrera, Jeffrey Wright, Danielle Brooks, Cord Jefferson, Leslie Uggams, Greta Lee, Ariana Debose and Zac Efron.

Moreover, Florence Pugh, Diane Warren, Shailene Woodley, Rita Wilson, Rosamund Pike, Eugenio Derbez, Ava DuVernay, Dominic Sessa, David Oyelowo, Mark Ruffalo, Glenn Close, Celine Song, Charles Melton, Julianna Moore and Barry Keoghan were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, Angela Bassett and Mel Brooks earned Honorary Oscars.