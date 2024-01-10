Emma Stone hints at keeping Golden Globes trophies 'close to home'

Emma Stone hints at keeping Golden Globe awards "close to home"

Emma Stone revealed that she’s inclined towards keeping her awards “close to home,” following her win at the Golden Globes last week.

The Curse actress won best film actress at the awards ceremony for her spectacular performance in Poor Things followed by another award for producing the best picture.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE about where she would keep her awards, the 35-year-old actress jokingly gushed that both her awards would be “going back home to New York.”

Stone hilariously commented on her awards, saying, "They might be on an airplane. Shaking. Scared. Unaware of where they are. All alone. Confused,” however, she added, “I hope they’re all right."

When accepting her first award, Stone expressed immense gratitude for her castmates as well as her husband, Dave McCary, whom she married in 2020.



The actress started out her winning speech thanking her husband, noting: "This is amazing, thank you. Dave, I have to start with you really quickly," she said at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. "I love you very much. Thank you for everything!"

She further went on to thank all of her Poor Things castmates, including Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef and Dafoe, for making “every day an absolute joy,” as well as the “incredible” crew members.