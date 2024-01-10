Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'star has fallen'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be in hot water as the couple's "star has fallen" and their American dream is in danger of turning into a nightmare after snubs from Spotify and Golden Globes.

It's also being claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing serious financial crisis and looking at King Charles to be rescued after Hollywood's snub.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents are reportedly making all their efforts to end feud with the royal family as the fuel of their luxury US plane is running out.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become "figures of ridicule" in Hollywood, a commentator has claimed.



Royal commentator Phil Dampier told GB News: "When you start to become figures of ridicule, you are in trouble. When they first went out there, they were popular."



Dampier explained: "When you've fallen out with the woke luvvies and they're starting to take the mickey out of you, you know that your star has fallen."

The expert also predicted that Harry and Meghan's popularity would "nosedive" in 2024, citing Omid Scobie's Endgame as a reason.



He said: "Everyone's just regarding them as figures of fun. And I think this year is that is going to be a real turning point for them. I think unless they pull something out the bag, they are in for a bit of a nosedive."



It comes after comedian Jo Koy took aim at Meghan and Harry's lucrative deal with streaming giant, mocking the couples in his own style to entertain the people at Golden Globes: "Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing. And that's just by Netflix."