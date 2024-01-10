Jon Hamm talks ‘exciting’ marriage with wife Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm met Anna Osceola in 2015 while filming the final season of 'Mad Men'

Jon Hamm is revelling in marital bliss with wife Anna Osceola as he marked six months to their nuptials.

“It’s exciting, you know, it’s very nice,” the Mad Men alum, 52, told Entertainment Tonight of his newlywed life. “We had our six-month anniversary on Christmas Eve, so that was sort of nice. It makes it easier to remember.”

Hamm and Osceola, 35, who met in 2015 while filming the final season of Mad Men, tied the knot at a ceremony in Anderson Canyon in Big Sur in June 2023.

However, the Top Gun: Maverick actor confessed that he forgot his first semi-anniversary in the hullabaloo of all his new releases.

“There was a lot going on, it was Christmas Eve,” he explained, also joking that he forgot the work that he had actually signed up for and did, which included Mean Girls, Fargo, and the latest season of The Morning Show.

“I forgot I did all this actually, it was one of those things, you know?” he told ET.

“We shot it all last year and it had to come out at some point so now it's all coming out, but I'm very excited to see it,” Hamm continued. “I haven't seen [Mean Girls] yet so, very excited to see it!”

Previously, the actor acknowledged that taking the leap of faith into marriage was daunting but he found the right partner.

“It’s the reason why I really wanted to do it and really leaned into it and [marriage] is the thing that leads to the next thing of life and that’s what I hope — and it’s the journey and it’s exciting,” he said during iHeartRadio's Table for Two podcast in June 2023.