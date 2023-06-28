Jon Hamm says bond with Anna Osceola is ‘better, deeper, richer’ after marriage

After years of defying the institution of marriage, Jon Hamm found the right partner who made him believe otherwise.

The Mad Men actor, 52, appeared on iHeartRadio's Table for Two podcast with host Bruce Bozz, aired on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023, where he revealed how his now-wife Anna Osceola changed his mind about marriage.

“Ideally, it gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer than ‘it’s my girlfriend’ or ‘my boyfriend’ or what have you,” he told the host days before his nuptials.

He went on to refer to the milestone as “a signpost and a signifier of the next chapter and phase [of life].”

The Top Gun: Maverick actor added that “it’s exciting because it’s all potential, it’s all possibility and it’s all positive.”

Hamm and Osceola, 35, co-starred together on Confess, Fletch and first met on the set of Mad Men's series finale.

The actor said ‘I do’ to Osceola at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, on Saturday, June 25th, 2023, in the same location they filmed the series’ final episode.

While the actor acknowledged that taking the leap of faith into marriage can come with fear, he’s looking at the next chapter as “something wonderful.”

“It’s the reason why I really wanted to do it and really leaned into it and [marriage] is the thing that leads to the next thing of life and that’s what I hope — and it’s the journey and it’s exciting,” he said.

Previously, in a 2012 interview with PlayBoy, Hamm had categorically told the outlet that he doesn’t believe in marriage.

“My parents got divorced when I was two and never remarried. So, it doesn’t mean anything to me,” he told the outlet. “I don’t mean to say that it shouldn’t mean things to other people. I’m not judging it one way or another.”

He added, “It’s just my experience. I don’t have that paragon of married life to look at and think, ‘Oh yeah, that’s it! That’s what I want!’”